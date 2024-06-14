Lincoln County Workforce: Quality Assurance

Lincoln County Workforce has an opening for the position of Quality Assurance

This is a full-time position Mon-Thurs with benefits.

Quality Assurance assists the program manager in a variety of duties to ensure our program runs smoothly and complies with all policies and procedures. QA also works closely with career coaches in maintaining participant files.

Job Responsibilities- a detailed list of essential functions can be found on our website at www.lincolncountyworkforce.com

Qualifications-

High School Diploma or Equivalent required.

Dynamic enthusiastic individual with excellent interpersonal and communication skills, patience, diplomacy, and high level of customer service skills.

Two years of demonstrated experience in customer service.

Proven experience working with individuals who have barriers to employment from various socio-economic, professional, and ethnic backgrounds preferred. Specific population experience including low income, justice/system involved, homeless/unsheltered individuals, domestic violence survivors, veterans, basic skills deficiency, and those with multiple barriers.

Exemplary professionalism, organization, detail orientation, and outstanding communication skills.

People and outcome driven approach to work related activities and tasks.

Demonstrates proficiency in basic digital platforms such as: Microsoft Suite, Google suite, internet browser, professional networking platforms, online application navigation, work readiness software, partner

Exhibits a high level of integrity and business ethics.

Must be organized, have exceptional interpersonal skills, professional look and attire, and have the ability to pay close attention to detail.

Requires a high level of adaptability and flexibility.

Must be willing to submit to a back ground check and drug screening

To Apply: Please send a cover letter and resume to Lincoln County Workforce, PO Box 728 Caliente, Nevada 89008 or Drop off to Lincoln County Workforce at 360 Lincoln Street, Caliente, Nevada 89008.

Applications are due later than Monday July 1, 2024 at 3:30 pm. For more information, please contact Lincoln County Workforce at 775-726-3800.

Lincoln County Workforce is an equal opportunity employer.