Pioche Public Utilities: Office Clerk Position

Pioche Public Utilities is looking to fill the Office Clerk position. The position is classified as full time with benefits working 35 – 40 hours a week. A few of the Office Clerk’s duties include but no limited too; billing residents monthly for water and sewer, monthly collections, timesheets, vouchers, and creating reports using Excel, Quick Books, & Word . Pay Scale $17.01 – $26.06 depending on training and experience. Application and full job description can be picked up at the Pioche Public Utility Office Monday through Thursday 8AM – 4PM. Applications will close at 4PM on June 24, 2024. Please call (775) 962-5840 or email ppu@lincolncountynv.gov with any questions.


Pioche Public Utilities is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

