Primary Election Results

Election results posted by the Lincoln County Clerk Wednesday had Lisa Poulsen leading incumbent Varlin Higbee in the Republican primary for County Commissioner, District C.

Poulsen led 53.28% over Higbee’s 46.72%, with roughly 30 to 40 votes remaining to be counted. Final results will be posted on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website likely by Tuesday – https://silverstateelection.nv.gov/.

In the State Senate, District 19 Republican primary, John Ellison defeated Bill Hockstedler, carrying 59% of the vote.