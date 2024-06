The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners held a regular meeting on Monday, June 3. All commissioners were present, with Chairman Varlin Higbee present via video conference. Both April 29 and May 14 meeting minutes were approved. The Interlocal Agreement with the City of Caliente for Police Services was presented to commissioners. As an incorporated city, […]

