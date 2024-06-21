Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County Nevada's News Source

You are here: Home / Classifieds / Lincoln County School District: Seasonal Maintenance

Lincoln County School District: Seasonal Maintenance

by Leave a Comment

Lincoln County School District
In-House & Public Announcement
CASUAL HIRE
Seasonal Maintenance-Lawn Care


This position is a part-time position with no benefits. This position is 7 months, 4.5 hours a day/140 days, April through October.

Qualifications: General Lawn Care Knowledge preferred. Background check required. Job Responsibilities: Fertilizing, Mowing, Watering of Lawns and Ballfields in Alamo, NV Application Deadline: OPEN UNTIL FILLED

Start Date: As Soon As Possible

Salary: $18.95/hour – $24.81/hour *Based on experience

Questions regarding this position should be directed to Brooke Foremaster, Principal – 775-728-8056.

Current school district employees wishing to apply may submit a letter of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest or applications must be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118, Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.

Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so employed.

Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Place a Classified

Click the button below to place a classified ad. We will respond via email with a proof and price. You can also place an ad by calling 775-725-3232. As always, please reach out if you have any questions.

Place a Classified

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *