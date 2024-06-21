NDOT-led study receives award for efforts to reduce animal-vehicle collisions

CARSON CITY – A pool-funded study led by the Nevada Department of Transportation recently received a Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Environmental Excellence Award. The Wildlife Vehicle Collision Reduction and Habitat Connectivity transportation study, formed with the goal of reducing the risk of wildlife-vehicle collisions and improving habitat connectivity, has received an FHWA 2024 Environmental Excellence […]
