Advertising Account Manager – Four Weekly News Outlets

Do you enjoy building strong relationships? Are you passionate about helping businesses achieve their marketing goals? If so, we want to hear from you!

We’re seeking a driven and results-oriented Advertising Account Manager to join our team and play a key role in the success of our four community news outlets.

Responsibilities:

Develop and manage a portfolio of advertising accounts across our four weekly publications.

Prospect for new clients and build strong relationships with existing clients, understanding their unique advertising needs.

Create and present customized advertising solutions that align with client goals and budgets across print and digital platforms.

Negotiate and close advertising contracts, ensuring adherence to company pricing and terms.

Manage the entire advertising sales process, from initial contact to campaign completion.

Oversee the creation and execution of effective advertising campaigns.

Monitor campaign performance and provide detailed reports to clients, identifying opportunities for optimization.

Maintain a deep understanding of the local market, competitor landscape, and advertising trends.

Contribute to the development and implementation of strategic sales initiatives.

Qualifications:

Significant experience in advertising sales, preferably in the news industry.

Proven track record of exceeding sales targets.

Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.

Strong relationship-building and client management abilities.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

Comfortable working remotely and utilizing cloud-based business tools.

A passion for the power of local advertising and its impact on businesses.

Reliable transportation and willing to travel.

Compensation and Benefits:

Generous commission structure with no caps on potential earnings and a draw system to cover living expenses as you begin.

Be part of a team that is passionate about local journalism.

Make a real difference in the success of local businesses.

Start Date:

July 9, 2024

To Apply: Please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your experience and qualifications to ben@nvcmedia.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview.