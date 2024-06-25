Advertising Account Manager – Four Weekly News Outlets

Do you enjoy building strong relationships? Are you passionate about helping businesses achieve their marketing goals? If so, we want to hear from you!
We’re seeking a driven and results-oriented Advertising Account Manager to join our team and play a key role in the success of our four community news outlets.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and manage a portfolio of advertising accounts across our four weekly publications.
- Prospect for new clients and build strong relationships with existing clients, understanding their unique advertising needs.
- Create and present customized advertising solutions that align with client goals and budgets across print and digital platforms.
- Negotiate and close advertising contracts, ensuring adherence to company pricing and terms.
- Manage the entire advertising sales process, from initial contact to campaign completion.
- Oversee the creation and execution of effective advertising campaigns.
- Monitor campaign performance and provide detailed reports to clients, identifying opportunities for optimization.
- Maintain a deep understanding of the local market, competitor landscape, and advertising trends.
- Contribute to the development and implementation of strategic sales initiatives.
Qualifications:
- Significant experience in advertising sales, preferably in the news industry.
- Proven track record of exceeding sales targets.
- Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.
- Strong relationship-building and client management abilities.
- Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
- Excellent time management and organizational skills.
- Comfortable working remotely and utilizing cloud-based business tools.
- A passion for the power of local advertising and its impact on businesses.
- Reliable transportation and willing to travel.
Compensation and Benefits:
- Generous commission structure with no caps on potential earnings and a draw system to cover living expenses as you begin.
- Be part of a team that is passionate about local journalism.
- Make a real difference in the success of local businesses.
Start Date:
July 9, 2024
To Apply: Please submit your resume and cover letter outlining your experience and qualifications to ben@nvcmedia.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview.
