Managing Editor & Reporter – Four Weekly News Outlets

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Managing Editor to oversee the editorial operations of our group of four community news outlets.
Responsibilities:
- Lead and manage a team of reporters across four weekly publications, ensuring consistent high-quality content.
- Collaborate with the Publisher to develop editorial strategy and content calendars for each publication, reflecting the unique interests of each community.
- Write weekly lead stories for each publication.
- Assign stories, edit content for clarity, accuracy, and style, and ensure adherence to journalistic ethics and AP style.
- Oversee the fact-checking and copy-editing process for all publications.
- Work closely with layout and design teams to integrate content seamlessly within each issue.
- Manage editorial budgets and resources effectively.
- Identify and cultivate freelance writers and contributors.
- Foster a positive and collaborative work environment, providing coaching and mentorship to the editorial staff.
- Stay informed on industry trends and best practices in journalism and digital content creation.
- Participate in community events to build relationships and source story ideas.
Qualifications:
- Significant experience in journalism or a related field.
- Proven track record of managing and editing content for publications.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong organizational, time management, and budgeting abilities.
- Proficient in AP style and grammar.
- Experience with website content management systems (CMS) is a plus.
- Experience with layouts through Adobe InDesign is also a plus.
- Ability to multi-task effectively and manage competing deadlines.
- Passionate about local journalism and serving the community.
Compensation and Benefits:
Industry-standard pay, paid time off, and opportunities for professional development.
Start Date:
July 16, 2024
To Apply: Please submit your resume, cover letter, and writing samples to ben@nvcmedia.com. Qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview.
