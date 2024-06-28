Karen Adele Culverwell was an amazing woman, one of God’s peculiar people, as Dad would often tell her. Mom loved Jesus. She loved her garden. She loved to play the piano. And she deeply loved us children and grandchildren— almost as much as her goats. 🙂 All joking aside, Mom loved everyone completely and unconditionally.

She was born on November 20, 1954 in Nebraska, fourth oldest in a family of seven. She was a kind, introspective child who always thought of others with an occasional spark of mischief, including one “incident” of throwing cherries at passing cars. She was always very honest though and when the police came around asking if they had seen any boys throwing rocks at cars, of course she said no! Eventually she turned herself in and did hours of community service, basically a juvenile delinquent, a fact us children never let her forget! She talked fondly of growing up in Provo, UT, riding horses around the temple lot and running and playing in orchards and canals. For the last two years of high school, she lived in Bolivia with her parents where she graduated as valedictorian. She talked about seeing incredible poverty which gave her an even more compassionate and grateful heart. She graduated from BYU in Elementary Education with a minor in Spanish and was a natural teacher, using her degree to teach in Idaho and Japan. It blessed us children most of all though- teaching all ten of us to read before we even entered school.

Our Mom met our dad, Steve, at BYU. Their first date was to a BYU basketball game (of course!) where they didn’t watch much of the game because of Mom’s constant questions about him, which annoyed Dad at first (we all know how much he loves his BYU sports!), but he quickly became enthralled with their conversation. The next thing they remember was a man politely asking them to move their feet. Without realizing it, the game had ended, the whole auditorium had emptied and a janitor was sweeping the stands! Dad went on a lot of first dates (or so he says!) but never asked for any second dates until he met Mom, who made such an amazing impression on him that, directly following that first date, he went home and wrote in his journal that he had found the woman he was going to marry. They were engaged two weeks later and got married on April 24, 1982.

They welcomed us ten children into their home shortly afterwards and dedicated their lives to loving and raising us to be like Jesus, amid constant chaos. Our home was filled with rough housing, hours of reading, all sorts of critters that mom would let us “keep”, deep discussions, always the sound of music, teachings of Jesus in word and deed, and loads of laughter as we had toe wars in the kitchen and watched our Dad kiss mom’s neck and make her giggle. She never missed a chance to say “I love you” and show it. As adults, we often struggled to hang up the phone as she would affirm over and over again her love for us as she said goodbye.

As if ten children weren’t a big enough “famdamily,” as she liked to say, Mom always opened her home and heart to everyone, but especially our friends. Many came to love her as their own parent, even calling her mom. She always knew how to bring out the best in them and turn them to Christ. She also exemplified daily Christ-like charity: giving the gloves off her own hands to a homeless man, money to a man passing through, an extra loaf of bread to a neighbor, or giving food to a stranger on the corner. Her 69 years of life were spent working hard to build a wonderful life for her family and in service to others. When my mom was in the hospital actively giving birth, our Uncle Chuck tried to enter the room but the nurses wouldn’t let him, so he left yelling down the hall, “You’re one hell of a woman, Karen!” And she was!

Mom wanted nothing more than to serve many missions to share the gospel of Christ with others, something that had blessed her family so much! She fulfilled that dream when she was called to serve a family history mission the last two years of her life, helping others find their ancestors. She proudly wore her missionary tag with the name of Jesus Christ on it wherever she went. Her whole life was a mission for Jesus though, including ten very successful “missions” in the raising of us children. Anyone who knew us, or has had any experience raising children at all, knows what a near impossible mission that is indeed! 🙂

Mom fought and lost a valiant battle against cancer and died on June 19, 2024 surrounded by her faithful husband, ten children, and soon-to-be 34 grandchildren. No doubt Jesus welcomed her home with open arms and the same words she would often say to us, “Well done thou good and faithful servant!” Her work will undoubtedly continue from heaven and in our own lives as we follow her legacy of love.

A celebration of Karen’s life will be held June 29th at 4pm in Caliente at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1100 Front St.)