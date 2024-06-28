Lincoln County School District: Invitation to Bid -School Lunches

Owner: Lincoln County School District



Mailing Address: P.O. Box 118, Panaca, NV 89042



Physical Address: 1191 Edwards St., Panaca, NV 89042



Phone: 775-728-8010



Project: Lincoln County School District Food Services School Lunch Products Contract



Bid Closing: July 9, 2024 at 2:00 P.M.



Bid Opening: July 9, 2024 at 2:00 P.M.



Location: Lincoln County School District Office, 1191 Edwards St., Panaca, Nevada 89042 Bid Award: July 10, 2024, Board of Trustees Meeting



Description of Project: Provide and deliver school lunch products for the National School Lunch Program to the two (2) central kitchens: Pahranagat Valley High School Kitchen, 158 South Main St., Alamo, NV 89001, and Lincoln County High School Kitchen, 1111 Edwards St., Panaca, NV 89042.



Sealed bids will be received at the district office located at 1191 Edwards Street, Panaca, NV, until July 9, 2024, at 2:00 pm PST and then be publicly read aloud at that time. Bid information will be presented to the Lincoln County School Board at their next regularly scheduled meeting following the Bid Opening.

The Lincoln County School District is not responsible for any late, misdirected, or lost bids not physically delivered to the Bid Opening. The envelope containing the bid shall be sealed and should clearly indicate the project name “LCSD Food Services School Lunch Products Contract” on the front of the bid envelope.

Food Distributors are requested to direct any technical questions regarding the contract to Kylea Lytle at 775-728-8010.



Lincoln County School District, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Department of Interior Regulations (A3 CFR 17), and Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 338 and 332 hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that the contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, or national origin. The lowest responsive and responsible bidder may be judged on the basis of:

a. Price;

b. Conformance to specifications;

c. Qualifications;

d. Past performance;

e. Performance or delivery date;

f. Quality and utility of services, supplies, materials or equipment offered and the adaptability of those services, supplies, materials or equipment to the required purpose of the contract; g. The best interests of the public; and

h. Such other criteria as may be set forth by the governing body or its authorized representative in the advertisement or request for bids, as applicable that pertains to the contract.



Lincoln County School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bids received whenever such rejection or waiter is in the best interest of the Owner.



Any or all bids received in response to a request for bids may be rejected by Lincoln County School District or its authorized representative if determined that any such bidder is not responsive or responsible or that the quality of the services, supplies, materials, equipment or labor offered does not conform to requirements or if the public interest would be served by such a rejection.



In determining the responsibility of any bidder, Lincoln County School District or its authorized representative:

Shall consider the possession of and limit on any required license of the bidder; and 2. May consider the:

a. Financial responsibility of the bidder;

b. Experience of the bidder;

c. Adequacy of the equipment of the bidder;

d. Past performance of the bidder;

e. Performance or delivery date; and

f. The ability of the bidder to perform the contract.