While families are enjoying the summer months, the march toward Aug. 13 and the first day of the 2024-2025 school year draws closer. One thing that always comes with the start of school is the sometimes costly need for backpacks and school supplies. To make things a little less stressful this year, the NyE Communities […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!