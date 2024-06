The celebration of Independence Day in Alamo is always one to remember, as the Fourth of July Committee consistently orchestrates an itinerary of fun-filled, patriotic activities with a finale of fireworks spreading across the sky. From slip-n-slides to fireworks and carnivals to a dance party, there will be festivities for every member of the community […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!