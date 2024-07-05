Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge announces proposal to modernize water infrastructure

Refuge invites public review of draft Environmental Assessment

Lincoln County, Nevada — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge (Refuge) announced a proposal to refurbish and modernize water delivery infrastructure on the Refuge. The Refuge invites the public to review and comment on the draft Environmental Assessment, which details the proposed action and possible alternatives. The public comment period will be open for 30 days, until July 31, 2024.

The Refuge was established in 1963 to provide habitat for migratory birds, especially waterfowl. Located in a region of southern Nevada that only receives 6.4 inches of rain per year, the 5,382-acre refuge is a critical stopover for hundreds of different species of migratory birds, such as waterfowl, shorebirds, Sandhill crane, raptors and songbirds.

Under the refuge’s proposal, the Service would improve 4,400 feet of an earthen water delivery ditch, rehabilitate 1,200 feet of Upper Lake Dam, develop 100 feet of new diversion channel into critical nesting habit for federally endangered southwestern willow flycatcher, modernize current water monitoring stations and improve 640 feet of the Pahranagat Ditch Drain.

The improvements will result in significant habitat improvements for multiple bird species, including the endangered southwestern willow flycatcher, waterfowl, grebes, waders and white pelicans. The proposed actions will also enhance flood control holding capabilities of the Upper Lake for the Pahranagat Valley. Further details about the Environmental Assessment can be found on the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge website. Comments on the assessment can be submitted via email to James (Rob) Vinson at james_vinson@fws.gov, or via mail to P.O. Box: 510, Alamo, NV 89001. The public comment period will be open from July 1, 2024 through July 31, 2024.