Land & Water Rights Surveyor’s Corner

By Timothy Wolf

Segment 1 Article 2

This article is segment one of a four-part series on intending to go over the costs and quality of land surveys (water rights will be a future topic), the law, and the other matters that one should expect when ordering a land survey and reviewing a proposal in a sequence of minimized topics. Actual cost is omitted. This isn’t done as an intent to advert the issue, rather, it’s because the cost depends upon a series of variable time-consuming factors prevalent in your unique title and land status. No two properties are the same and therefore, for instance, a client with a 10k square foot lot in a block of a subdivision shouldn’t be paying as much as a client with 320-acres in a Government Section. Additionally, therefore, no two surveys or surveyors are the same, and in addition to land and other variables, no two cost proposals are the same.

It’s the hope of this article that after expressing many of the variables, a prudent landowner seeking a survey can discover that price point (e.g. cost) shouldn’t necessarily be the deciding factor. An evaluation of the goal, intent, expectation, follow through, and expected satisfaction is much more important. Somethings can’t be omitted, especially those that are associated with liability and legal requirements. Due to liability, it’s also important to know if your surveyor is insured. And there are at least three forms of insurance (Workers Compensation in case they are hurt on your property, General Liability in the event that they cause damage to your property in the case of full or partial negligence, and lastly, Errors and Omissions in case they make a mistake that causes current or future damages based upon their boundary resolution due to professional negligence.

Why is insurance important – because no one is perfect, and accidents happen. For instance, what happens if you build fences/walls or other improvements to the extent of your property and then it’s determined that they were actually built on your neighbor’s property. If that was a construction error, it’s likely not the surveyor’s fault. But, if the wall was clearly built to an errant monument placed by and validated by your surveyor, he/she may share responsibility. Due to this and similar cases, you absolutely want to know that your surveyor will and has followed through with filing the Nevada statutorily required documents after they finished your survey. Filing the legal documents is how your surveyor assumes liability for his/her acts and actions. Nevada Surveyors call this part of the Responsibility Acts of Nevada Revised Statutes (e.g. NRS 625.340, 625.350, and NRS 329). If later there’s a problem with the boundary of your land, instead of the owner, the surveyor may be required to defend the survey and if found responsible, pay restitution for the improperly placed improvements. But you can’t necessarily benefit if there are no documents on file in the Courthouse. Declaration of a surveyor through recorded documents is a crucial task that should be included in your survey proposal. It’s critical to remember that the main purpose of a survey is to protect your rights and to mark your property in a defensible manner so that any improvements made at your cost and labor are placed on your property. Another purpose is so that future owners and adjacent landowners are on notice (called Constructive Notice) to your legal claim to the location and quantity of land. It’s important to consider the duration and durability of this information and your monuments in your lifetime, and beyond when considering a Joint Tenancy, Trust, etc., and/or passing your property to your child(ren). A surveying cost improvement made to your property should appreciate (like anything else cost escalates), last lifetimes, whether you keep, sell or bequeath. Stated alternately, a survey should not only be a way to know where your property is; but also, a way to improve the value of your land and title through the Recorder’s Office, and a way to diminish the potential for non-disclosure land related suits upon sale or transfer.