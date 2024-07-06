Letter to the Editor

The Hafen Families (Herschel, Eldon and Kelton) would like to thank all the residents of Lincoln County who attended the Barclay Schoolhouse Fundraiser on Saturday June 15th. Because of all your donations, we’ll be able to fix, repair and maintain the almost 225 year old building. Also thanks to Colin Anderson’s articles, they were a big help too! There is one clarification, the schoolhouse, old ranch house and pastures are jointly owned by the three families (Herschel, Eldon and Kelton) not one individual as the article stated.

Andy Hafen

Son of Herschel and Ramona Hafen