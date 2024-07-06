Nancy Jean Burney

Nancy Eva-Jean Burney was born in Winslow, Arizona, on March 5, 1932 to Charles Elihu and Catharine Daisy Stout. She was the youngest of 5 children, all of whom preceded her in death. In December, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart George Burney, and they spent 67 years raising their 4 daughters and traveling around the world. Along the way, they acquired many additional “daughters and sons” as Nancy was a loving mother and friend to each one she met. In 1978, when George retired from his career in the U.S. Air Force, they moved back to Mesa, Arizona, where they enjoyed hiking, camping, and working with their church. Nancy kept travel journals for their world-wide adventures in the mid 1990s to 2010. They especially enjoyed their visits to Panaca after Barb (Rohde) moved here in 1984, and were delighted to spend summers with her after her husband passed in 2015. After George passed in 2017, Alzheimer’s disease began to rob her of those memories, and her last three years were spent in Clearwater Living in Ahwatukee, whose staff took loving and compassionate care of her as she declined. Nancy passed June 17, 2024, surrounded by her four daughters: Barbara Rohde in Panaca; Beverly Montgomery (Ed) in Glendale, Betty Schoen (Jeff) in Chandler, and Becky Rettelle (Rick) in Mesa, Arizona. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be scheduled this fall at Tempe Church of Christ.

