Lincoln County School District – Invitation to Bid

INVITATION TO BID

FOR THE SALE OF VEHICLES & EQUIPMENT



Lincoln County School District is requesting bids for the sale of the below-listed items. ALL listed items are being sold AS IS, NO GUARANTEES. These items can be seen at the Lincoln County School District Bus Barn in Panaca, Nevada, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. for further information, please contact Mike Anderson at 775-962-2806.



All bids need to be in writing and submitted in a sealed envelope with the name of the bid item(s) printed on the outside of the envelope. All bids need to be submitted to the Lincoln County School District Office, P.O. Box 118, 1191 Edwards St, Panaca, NV 89042 no later than 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Bids will be opened at 2:00 P.M. at the District Office.

-2003 Ford Windstar SEL, V6, White, Runs, Mileage 229,745

VIN: 2FMZA56483BB64297

Minimum Bid: $250.00

-2003 Ford Windstar LX, V6, Brown, Runs, Mileage 163,519

VIN: 2FMZA51423BA64350

Minimum Bid: $250.00

-1995 Ford F150 4X4, Automatic, Copper, Camper Shell, Runs, Mileage 145,856 VIN: 1FTEF14Y8SLB36257

Minimum Bid: $1000.00

-2008 Dodge Charger, V8, Blue, Runs, Mileage 198,545

VIN: 2B3KA43H68H321967

Minimum Bid: $500.00

-2005 Ford Crown Vic, V8, Blue, Runs, Mileage 142,032

VIN: 2FAHP71W75X140412

Minimum Bid: $250.00

-1998 GMC Jimmy 4X4 Automatic SLE, V6, White, Runs, Mileage 183,724 VIN: 1GKDT3W6W2571301

Minimum Bid: $500.00

-2005 Ford Crown Vic, V8, Blue, Runs, Mileage 200,375 VIN: 2FAHP71W25X140415

Minimum Bid: $250.00