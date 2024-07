It’s that time of year again when the people of Panaca and the surrounding communities celebrate the first settlers to enter the Salt Lake Valley. Pioneer Day is traditionally held July 24, and festivities are usually reserved for the weekend before or after. This year, celebrations will be held the weekend before. File PhotoPanaca’s Pioneer […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!