October 2, 1952 – July 8, 2024

Sandra Prince Hulse, affectionately known as Sandy, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and friend passed away peacefully on July 8, 2024, at the age of 71. She was born on October 2, 1952, in Logan, UT, to Bevan Delos Prince, and Ruth Hollinger and most recently resided in Springville, UT.

Sandy’s life was greatly influenced by her time spent in Pioche, Nevada. She loved Pioche. This small town is where she spent most of her life with her sweetheart Frank Clifford Hulse. She moved to Pioche as a young, single, college graduate to take a position as group councilor at the Caliente Youth Center. This wild west town had nothing on the city slicker girl from Layton, UT. Although initially she was a bit perplexed as to why everyone always waved, she quickly caught on to this practice, and was quick to make friends. She eventually met and married Frank while in Pioche and together they lovingly made their home on Hinman Street in the heart of Pioche. Their house became a home where their babies were raised, and traditions were made. Around the kitchen table Sandy, along with friends, neighbors and family, created memories. The creating that was done included, but wasn’t limited to, sewing t-ball uniforms, school projects, making scone dough for the little league pop stand, writing heritage plays and road shows, decorating cakes, as well as the creation of Halloween costumes. Sandy created a home full of the spirit, she welcomed all that entered and when they left, she often gave them a Grandpa Bevan send off, waving from her front porch, usually while wearing her blue bathrobe. Her door and freezer full of Schwan’s ice cream were always open to friends, missionaries, family or anyone who was in the neighborhood and just stopped by. If you left Sandy’s kitchen hungry it was no one’s fault but your own. Sandy grew to cherish this small community of Lincoln County that she’d called home for close to 40 years.

Throughout her life, Sandy found fulfillment in her work. Her time was spent as a juvenile probation officer, a director of the Family Crisis Center, and later as a social worker at the Grover C. Dils Medical Center. For 20 years she spent her time advocating for others and this brought her great joy, and she treasured the friendships and relationships formed during her time at the hospital. Sandy deeply valued her coworkers and the residents she served.

As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, one of Sandy’s greatest accomplishments was being sealed to her family for time and all eternity in the St. George Temple on October 25, 1986. She served faithfully in various callings within the church, including, but not limited to, Young Women’s, compassionate service, ministering sister, and nursery leader. However, her favorite calling was in the Primary. Sandy absolutely loved being in Primary. This is where she felt the spirit so strongly and believed that foundational principles were taught, especially through the primary songs. Her testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ was solidified in that sacred space.



Above all, Sandy adored her grandchildren. She found pure joy in supporting and loving them, making every moment shared with them magical, from making Mickey Mouse pancakes, to enveloping them in warm grandma hugs, she let each grandchild know they were loved “whole bunches.” She took immense pride in their individual accomplishments and was their unwavering cheerleader.

Sandra will be deeply missed by her husband, Frank Hulse of Springville, UT; son Ken Hulse of Cedar City, UT; daughter Jamie (Kelly) Jensen of Springville, UT; her seven adored grandchildren: Addie, Tate, Luc, Matt, Ridley, Audrey, and Kass. She is also survived by her sister Aileen (Doug) Huff of Salem, UT, currently serving as full-time missionaries for the Anaheim California Mission. She is preceded in death by her father Bevan Delos Prince, mother Ruth Hollinger Prince, and sister Colleen Thompson.



Sandy, known to many as a mentor, friend, and hype woman, she possessed a remarkable ability to help others recognize their potential and assist them in achieving goals. Her genuine care for people endeared her to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones and the community she touched throughout her life. Her legacy of love, support, and faith will forever be cherished by those fortunate enough to have known her.

The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to those that were involved in her care in her final weeks of life. The staff at Utah Valley Hospital was exceptional. They treated her with love, kindness and dignity until the very end. She grew to quickly love and appreciate each of the staff members she worked with there, especially nurses Holly and Madison who advocated for her and went above and beyond in her final days. We love and appreciate you for treating our wife, mother, grandmother as your own.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. MST, in the Brookline Ward Chapel 1627 Cadbury Ln, Springville, UT, 84663. A visitation will be held just prior to services from 9:30-10:50 a.m. at the church as well. Burial will be in the Historic Springville City Cemetery 400 South 200 West, Springville, UT 84663.