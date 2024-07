Any Fourth of July in Alamo is always one to remember. The Alamo Fourth of July committee consistently creates unique celebrations that remain true to the valley’s original tradition. From patriotic parade floats and photo contests to firework shows and dance parties, the park fills with vendors and community members eager to celebrate. Courtesy PhotoCommunity […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!