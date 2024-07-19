Lincoln County School District

2 PARA-PROFESSIONALS

Pioche Elementary School



This position is part-time (7 hours/day, Monday through Thursday, 146 days/year) with benefits.



Qualifications: Must have the ability to work well with students and with school staff. A current teaching license or substitute teaching license is highly desirable. Background check required.



Job Responsibilities: The essential functions and responsibilities for this position are outlined in the Instructional Paraprofessional Job Description. A copy of the job description can be downloaded from the district website (www.lcsdnv.com) or a copy may be obtained from the district office located at 1191 Edwards St., Panaca, NV 89042.



Application Deadline: July 30, 2024 10:00 A.M.



Start Date: August 8, 2024



Salary: $19.17/hour – $28.50/hour *Based on experience and according to the Lincoln County School District salary schedule.



Questions regarding this position should be directed to Stephanie, Principal, 775-962-5832.

Current school district employees who are employed in the same position that is being advertised can apply by submitting a letter of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest or applications must be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118, Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.



Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so employed.



Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.