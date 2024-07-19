Frank “Hooch” Anthony Lopez

Frank passed at the age of 71 at his home in Enoch, UT with his wife Toni and brother John at his side. Frank was born on September 11, 1952 in Belen, NM to Frank and Francis Lopez. Home was always Caliente, NV where he made lifelong friends and left a lasting mark on the county.

Frank graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1971, his classmates are still as close now as they were then. Frank was drafted in the Army in 1972 just as the Vietnam war was wrapping up. He talked about his experience in the service with pride, but never felt he should draw attention to himself since he did not go to the conflict. Frank was a devoted American and worked diligently to improve the country with his love and faith.

Frank was a proud member of the Cedar City Elks Lodge #1556 for 37 years. He held many positions in the lodge during the years. Frank worked for the Union Pacific Railroad following his dad at an early age. The story is that his dad lied about his age so he could work summers. In 1980 after an injury his path changed, he attended South Utah State College (SUU) and received a degree in accounting.

Franks greatest talent was his leather work. He was a true gifted artisan. Much of his work is scattered far and wide. This was his true passion and he wanted to get one more saddle done for a friend’s 10-year-old granddaughter. He was trying so hard to get this done, but it was just not meant to be.

Frank was determined to keep cancer from winning this race. If a person could will cancer away he would have beat it. He was telling everybody he was ok right up to the day before he passed.

Frank is survived by his wife Toni Cornforth; daughter Cielita Lennon-Lopez (Scott); Stepson Jake Cornforth (Tayler); his forever daughter in law Jennifer Rhodes (Chance) Grandkid’s Jace Cornforth, Layne Cornforth, Kimber Cornforth, Grayson Lennon, Charlie Lennon, and Ciera Lopez. His Brothers John Lopez (Jason); Robert Lopez (Denise); Daniel Chavez (Theresa) Sister Rose Mortenson; Brother-in-law George Rhoden. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Frank was proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Francis Lopez, his two sons Cory and Chad Lopez; sisters Olivia Olsen and Linda Rhoden; Brother-in-law Cliff Mortenson.

I do not want to miss anybody, but I want to thank some very important people that helped during this journey. John Lopez I could not have done this without you standing beside me. Lynn Davis for being his BFF he loved you like a brother. Grant Bagley for always being willing to give a blessing to reassure Frank and give him comfort. Dr. Brandon Cardon for your reassurance and guidance. Dr. Bryce Perkins, David Cowley CNP, and the staff of the Cedar City Cancer Center, he loved you all and you took such good care of him, he thought the world of all of you.

One more special recognition. Jace Clinton Cornforth you where grandpa’s sidekick. The two of you were always together and you made grandpa so proud. He was so determined to make it to your high school graduation, but now he has a different view. He loved you so much!

Please join us for a celebration of life on August 10, 2024 at the Cedar City Elks Lodge (111 E 200 N St, Cedar City) at 11:00 am. Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.mortuary.org.