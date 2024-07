Community members gathered together on July 16 to hold a prayer for the nation. The vigil and prayer was planned in response to the attempted assassination of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump. Members of Victory Life Church in Caliente were joined by Lincoln County locals and visitors. Jessica Hernandez Members of […]

