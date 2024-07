Round two of the Nevada State Racing Association (NSRA) Summer Series took place July 5 and 6 in Caliente. Hundreds of racers descended upon the city for the return of the Clover Creek Caliente Grand Prix. This year marked 50 years since the inaugural event in 1974. The recent posting of race results featured appreciation […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!