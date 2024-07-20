Derrill Wayne Adair passed away in Sedro-Woolley, Washington on Tuesday, July 10, 2024, after a short illness, at age 84 when he died. Derrill was born on December 10, 1939, to William and Ruth (Larson) Adair in Caliente, Nevada. On August 17, 1963, he married Elizabeth (Liz) (Tudy) Shook. Derrill’s death was five weeks shy of their 61st anniversary. Derrill graduated from Dixie State College in St. George, Utah, when it was still a two-year institution. His passion was music, but he found that construction management was a better way to support his family. Focusing on industrial construction at first, he ended his career as owner’s rep in several hospital expansion projects. Constantly learning, Derrill especially loved philosophy and geology. His last decade was spent in southern Utah where he was happiest when sitting on a sandstone cliff philosophizing to grandchildren about time, rocks, and God. Derrill was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities in that organization, including choir director, primary teacher, high councilor, and as bishop. Derrill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Adair of Sedro-Woolley, WA; son, Wayne Adair of Sparks, Nevada; daughter, Debbie (Kim) Blomeen of Belfair, WA; daughter, Terry Gifford (Jim Reaves) of Sedro-Woolley; son, James Adair of Wilsonville, Oregon; son, Ken Adair of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Ruth (Richard) Lavine of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Clay (Kaitlyn) Adair of Atlanta Georgia; twenty-two grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Derrill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Adair; sister, Shirley (Frank) White; and brothers, Gerry and William Adair. At Derrill’s request, there will be no funeral service. Instead, there will be a family gathering at a time yet to be determined to celebrate and remember the life of this remarkable man. Other end-of-life arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley. Share your memories of Derrill Adair and sign the on-line guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

