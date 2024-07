If you were traveling through Caliente on Monday, July 8, and you happened to find yourself on the southern side of the railroad tracks, you may have noticed something peculiar. Next to the Shamrock Pub, there was a line leading out of a once-vacant building. Above it was a banner announcing the opening of the […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!