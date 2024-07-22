Lincoln County Assessor’s Office: Part-time DMV Clerk

The Lincoln County Assessor’s Office is accepting applications for the position of part-time DMV clerk.

This position is responsible for all tasks associated with the DMV portion of the office such as: answering phones, processing titles and registrations, trailer inspections/VIN inspections, sanctions, and other DMV responsibilities.



This person must have good communication and computer skills. They must be able to pass a background check.



Applications for employment can be obtained from the Assessor by email at cdwire@lincolnnv.com, or in person at the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office located at 181 Main Street, Pioche, NV 89043.

Applications are due by July 31, 2024.



Lincoln County in an equal opportunity employer (EEO) and Americans with Disabilities Accommodations (ADA) are available.

More Content