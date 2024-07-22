Lincoln County School District: C.O. Basin High School – Secretary

Lincoln County School District

In-house and Public Announcement

C.O. Bastian High School Secretary Vacancy



This is a full time position with benefits. This position is 10 hours a day/208 days a year, Monday through Thursday.



Qualifications: People skills and technology skills including the use of Microsoft Office are a must. Secretarial skills, office experience or additional skills, training, education, characteristics or qualifications that would be an asset to C.O. Bastian High School will be important considerations.



Job Responsibilities: The essential functions and responsibilities for these positions are outlined in the Secretary Job Description. A copy of the job description can be downloaded from the district website (www.lcsdnv.com) or a copy may be obtained from the district office located at 1191 Edwards St., Panaca, NV 89042 **In compliance with applicable disability laws, reasonable accommodations may be provided for qualified individuals with a disability who require and request such accommodations. Applicants and incumbents are encouraged to discuss potential accommodations with the employer.



Application Deadline: August 1, 2024 10:00 a.m.



Start Date: August 8, 2024



Salary: $21.17/hour – $28.59/hour * Based on experience and type of degree according to Lincoln County School District salary schedule.



Questions regarding this position should be directed to Matt Cameron, Principal, 775-726-8250.



Current school district employees wishing to apply need to submit a letter of interest to the Lincoln County School District Office. Employment applications may be obtained from the Lincoln County School District website: www.lcsdnv.com. Letters of interest (District Employees Only) or applications must be submitted to Lincoln County School District Office, PO Box 118, Panaca, NV 89042. Qualified applicants will be notified for interviews.



Any employee hired by the Lincoln County School District after January 1, 1998, must reside within the Lincoln County School District or agree, as a condition of employment, to establish residency within the district within ninety days of employment. Employees who live in the district must continue to reside therein as long as they are so employed.



Lincoln County School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer.