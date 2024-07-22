RV for Sale

2022 Keystone RV Passport SL Series M-229 – 27 ft. Open Floor Plan, Roof Top Solar Pkg., Full Kitchen, Full Bathroom, No TV – Clean. Sealed bids due by July 29 by 11 am. Minimum Bid $25,000 – can be seen at Pahranagat Valley FCU – 169 N Main St Alamo NV – 775-725-3586 or 775-962-1804
