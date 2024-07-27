Lorena Ann Cole Stever was born May 15, 1948 in Pioche Nevada to Jackie and Tiny Cole. Lorena’s fondest memories were growing up at the families Winz Creek Ranch. They regularly had family picnics and barbecues all the while having family and friends come to visit and them traveling to neighboring ranches to visit.

She received her education at Pioche Elementary and then on to Lincoln County High School. While in high school Lorena was very popular with her class mates and the rest of the student body. Lorena was a loving person and made a lot of friends. She was Junior Prom queen, Senior Ball queen, Homecoming queen and student body secretary. She also participated in various groups and activities. In November 1966. Lorena married her high school sweetheart Rick Stever and they had 2 sons. Firstborn son John was born in 1967. They then moved to St. George Utah so Rick could attend college. While in St George they took on a job managing a motel to provide income for their family. During the summers they worked at the Ella Mountain fire lookout tower where they enjoyed beautiful lightning storms and sunsets together. They then moved to Logan Utah so Rick could finish the requirements for a bachelor of science degree. In Logan Lorena worked as a waitress for a while and then started baby sitting kids. While attending Utah State, Rick took a job working on a dairy farm just outside of Logan so they moved onto the farm to be closer to work. Lorena enjoyed the perks of living on the dairy. One of which was being close to the Cache Valley cheese factory and quite frequently Lorena and John could be seen going out across the fields tothe factory and coming back eating ice cream and cheese curds. Shane was born later that summer in Logan in 1971.

After finishing school they moved back to Pioche. Lorena worked in one of the

grocery stores for a while, then was the secretary for the Senior Citizen program. Lorena later took on the job of Meadow Valley Justice Court clerk, where she worked until she retired in 2008.

Lorena was always active and very supportive of family. She was a very loving person and made a lot of friends where ever she went. She enjoyed gardening and canning her foods. She spent a lot of time sewing and adding her personal touch to her handmade quilts, she enjoyed doing wall paper, various crafts and refinishing old furniture. Lorena enjoyed nature, wild flowers, and animals. Lorena was very meticulous about her house, her yard, and also the appearance of herself and her kids and Rick. She was a cub scout den mother and supported her kids in everything they did and every wild idea they had. She loved cooking meals for her family and always made sure everyone had plenty to eat and drink. She would have fed the entire neighborhood if she needed to. No one ever went without in Lorena’s home. Lorena always looked forward to little league games and working in the pop stand during the summer. Lorena started using her scone recipe at the pop stand during the ball games and on Labor Day. They were a great hit for many years to follow.

Even with all of Lorena’s fun hobbies and love of the outdoors nothing could ever

compare to the love of her family. Her kids, grand kids and great grand kids were definitely what brought her the most love and enjoyment. Everything in Lorena’s life revolved around her family. Every school event or sporting event Lorena was there in the stands. Most of the time you didn’t even have to look to know she was there. She was the loudest and most proud mother or grandmother in the stands.

On July 5th 2024 Lorena peacefully passed on at her home in St. George with Rick, her 2 sons, and grandchildren by her side.

Lorena is survived by husband Rick Stever, sons John and Shane Stever, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and sister Kathy Hiat