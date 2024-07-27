David Michael Wadsworth, 72, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024, with his family by his side in Eagle Valley, Nevada. He was better known throughout his life as “Mike” or “Pockets.” He was born July 12, 1952, in Cedar City, Utah, to David and Charlene Wadsworth of Panaca, Nevada. He was a true cowboy at heart and an admired member of the ranching community.

Mike was the second born of five children to Dave and Charlene: Angie, Mike, Gordon, Les, and James. Mike’s passion for the cowboy lifestyle was evident from his youth. After graduating from Lincoln County High School in 1970. Mike attended Dixie College and then attended Veterinary school in Washington.

Mike worked on several Ranches throughout his life including Geyser Ranch, 1001 Ranch, Meadow Valley Ranch, Delmue Ranch, and Whipple Ranch. His work was not just a profession but a calling. Mike was revered for his ability to train horses. More than just a cowboy, he was a mentor and friend to many. He was always eager to share his knowledge with anyone keen to learn.

He fought to stay on this earth with his daughters and grandkids, a fight that most would have thrown the towel in on a long time ago. When it was time, he got to leave this earth on his terms. His family will forever be grateful to the Grover C Dils Medical Center staff for the kindness, compassion, and dignity they showed him in his last week with us.

He is survived by his daughters Shauna (Jon) Bakkedahl and their children Tristian and Gavin of Carson City, Nevada, Melissa (Mike) Free and their children Bailey and Chase of Eagle Valley, Nevada, Kylea (Cory) Lytle and their children Remington and Keldyn of Eagle Valley, Nevada. He also leaves behind his Mother, Charlene Holt, and siblings Angie (David) Buckles, Gordon (Michele) Wadsworth, Les (Kari) Wadsworth, and James (Kathy) Wadsworth. He was preceded in death by his Father, David N. Wadsworth, the Love of his Life, Linda Lytle, and countless friends who were more like family.

Southern Nevada Mortuary is assisting the family during this time. Mike’s life and spirit will be deeply missed, but his influence in the world of ranching and beyond will not be forgotten. His life was a testament to the beauty of following one’s passions and the impact of sharing that passion with others. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Lincoln County Fair Building in Panaca, Nevada, at 2:00 p.m.