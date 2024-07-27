 Linda Jean Dykeman

On July 9, 2024, Linda Jean (Austin) Dykeman (age 85) quietly left her mortal life behind and obtained her heart’s greatest desire… which was being reunited with her husband John Peter Dykeman, who passed away in 2009. The love they shared was truly inspiring and Peter hated the idea of having to leave Linda’s side. He reassured her he would be waiting for her because a love like theirs would never end.



Their legacy of love will forever be remembered in the hearts of all their family. It is this love that will indeed ease the pain of loss felt for this woman as her family struggles to endure her physical absence from their lives.



Carl & Edna (Hicks) Austin were blessed with the birth of their daughter Linda on April 25, 1939. Linda was raised in Stratford, Fulton, New York and attended Stratford Central School. She loved participating in the drama club when she was in high school and enjoyed sharing stories about the characters she portrayed. To her, acting was an opportunity to see life through another’s eyes.



Linda was a talented woman who had a love for baking. Her homemade pies were treasured by her family through the years, as well as many of the customers who sometimes travelled over 200 miles just to be able to sit, relax, and eat a slice of her flaky, delectable desserts.



Linda enjoyed another hobby which was sewing. While her daughters were young, she sewed soft, comfortable nightgowns for them to wear. Linda even created a custom design and then stitched together a 6th grade graduation dress for her daughter, who felt so beautiful while wearing it. The most unique and treasured gifts were prepared by Linda a couple of years before her health deteriorated that made sewing impossible. She worked tirelessly for more than a year designing pillow covers for her entire family using different materials and stitching techniques. She desperately wanted to share with those she loved a gift they could hold in their arms and close to their hearts in the hopes that she would forever be remembered by each of them.



Linda is survived by her two daughters Cynthia and Judy(husband Isaac),

6 grandchildren: Aaron (Fiancé Camie), Jaclyn, Lynda (husband Stephen), Isaac Jr. (wife Tamara), James (wife Jolie) and Danielle (husband Adam), 7 amazing great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.



Linda was preceded in death by all 5 of her siblings: Roland, Larry, Juanita, Janis, and Theatra. She struggled with the fact that she was last and she felt the pain of their loss deeply.



The family would like to express their thanks to Grover C Dils for the care they provided. During her almost 3 year stay in long term care, Linda became close to a few of her caregivers. She wanted to recognize these individuals personally and asked that a special thanks be included in her obituary.



Sherrie Barker: Thank You for always treating me like family and wearing uniforms that made me smile. I loved your laugh and the way your eyes would shine. You brought joy in my life.



Beka Lewis: Thank You for being kind, and always being patient with me. I really needed to know I mattered to someone. I felt peace when you came in my room.



Kenzie Mulliner: I had a nickname for you, it was smiles. Thank you for sharing your smile with me every time you worked. Sometimes when a person is old it is hard to find light in our lives. You were my light on some of my darkest days.



Tanner Norton: I was never able to have a son. If I had, I would have wanted him to be like you. You always tried your best to take care of me and help me when I needed it the most. I knew I could trust you.



Amber Robinson: Thank You for never giving up on me, for making sure I took my pain meds even when I was refusing. I could feel your compassion and understanding. You have a loving heart and I will miss you.



Jorge Povis: Thank you for taking care of me. For picking up all the things I kept on dropping because my hands couldn’t hold things well. For coming in and saying hello when I was lonely. For making sure my room was clean. You remind me of my husband. Always working hard.



Bart Anderson: Thank you so very much for taking care of me for more than 15 years. You are an amazing doctor, and I will forever be grateful for your empathy, your medical knowledge, and wonderful personality. Every reassuring touch on my shoulder eased my fears and your smile brightened my days. I appreciated your patience with me, for always taking the time to explain in a way I would understand what my medical issues were. You were indeed a blessing in my life.



Linda last wishes were the following:



No memorial service: Linda and her husband both requested this. Neither wanted to be remembered in death, but in the life, they lived and the memories left behind in the hearts of their family and friends.



No burial: Again both Linda and her husband requested cremation. A portion of their ashes will be memorialized in glass art. This type of memorial allows family members the ability to add a touch of beauty to their homes in a way that will make it possible to hold and treasure their memory when a form of their presence is needed the most.



Request to go HOME: Linda and her husband Peter spent more than 50 years together. Cherished memories were created in many places, yet home was always where their heart remained. Their remaining ashes will return to the spot that held their fondest moments together.



Linda will be remembered in the hearts of those who loved her. May her soul finally find peace in the arms of the man she adored.

More Content