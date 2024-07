80 Entertainment is bringing Nashville artist Blake Redferrin to Thompson’s Opera House in Pioche Sept. 27. It was recently announced that Sofie Lynn will also be joining Redferrin on stage. Organizers are promising an unforgettable evening of live country music. Photo provided by 80 Entertainment. Redferrin is an artist on the Warner Music Nashville roster […]

This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!