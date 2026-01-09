Lance Tenward Miller, 56, of Nampa, Idaho, beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, died in St. George, Utah of heart failure on January 1, 2026. He was born in Portola, California August 16, 1969 to Robert and Zayne Miller.

Lance was a happy, kind, caring person who loved his family and friends. People enjoyed his contagious laughter, his easy-going nature, and his ability to make them feel special. He devoted his life to serving others.

He attended schools in Portola, California, Phoenix, Arizona, Elko, Nevada, and graduated from Lincoln County High School, in Panaca, Nevada. Lance served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1989 to 1991 in the Oregon Portland and Oregon Eugene Missions, an experience which he treasured for his entire life. He attended college at Southern Utah University. He spent much of his career working as an executive assistant where he was valued for his reliability, attention to detail, and dedication.

Lance is survived by his mother, Zayne Wolfley and her husband Craig; sister Stacey (Rob) Rice; brother Jason Stewart; brother Jordan (Robin) Stewart; sister Ronda (Gene) Garate; sister Amanda (James) McMasters; sister Sarah (Lynn) Barney; several nieces and nephews, and longtime friend, Bryan Conner.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Burton Miller; his wife, Ruth; Edward R. T. and Marjorie B. South (maternal grandparents); Burton T. and Jessie M. Miller (paternal grandparents); H. Burke South (uncle); and Preston Glover (uncle).

Lance’s funeral will be held in Summit, Utah, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, January 9, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. with the viewing at 9:30 a.m. A memorial service will be held in Nampa, Idaho January 18, 2026.