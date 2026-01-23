BLM Nevada strengthens rural wildfire response with engine donations statewide

RENO — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Nevada has completed the transfer of five wildland fire engines to rural and volunteer fire departments across the state, boosting local wildfire response capabilities and strengthening interagency cooperation ahead of fire season.

The final engine donation under BLM Nevada’s 2025 Rural Fire Readiness (RFR) program was transferred to the Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue/EMS. Fire department personnel met with BLM fire staff on Jan. 7 at the BLM Nevada State Office in Reno to take possession of the engine and receive an overview of standard operations.

Through the RFR program, BLM Nevada provided five Type 6 wildland fire engines at no cost to recipients, investing approximately $125,000 directly into rural Nevada communities. Departments receiving engines include the White Pine Volunteer Fire Department, the Pioche Volunteer Fire Department in Lincoln County, the Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue/EMS in Washoe County, the Clark County Fire Department and the Moapa Fire Department in Clark County.

BLM fire managers and state director Jon Raby stand with Pyramid Lake Fire Chief Don Pelt in front of the donated BLM engine. / Photos 2 & 3: Pyramid Lake firefighters explore the engine’s features with BLM fire managers.

“BLM Nevada is committed to strengthening wildfire response in the rural communities we serve,” said BLM Nevada Deputy State Fire Management Officer Jeremy Seng. “Through the Rural Fire Readiness program, BLM Nevada is making targeted investments to put reliable, front-line equipment directly into the hands of our local partners, so they’re better prepared to respond quickly and safely wherever fires start, whether on private or public lands.”

Rural fire departments are often the first on scene in remote parts of the state, protecting communities as well as grazing lands, recreation areas, wildlife habitat and other values critical to rural economies.

“It’s important that we have fire resources available locally, where they can make the biggest difference in protecting lives and property,” said Pyramid Lake Fire Chief Don Pelt. “Working alongside BLM, we’re better equipped to suppress fires early and protect the landscapes our residents depend on.”

Pyramid Lake Fire serves members of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, residents of the tribe’s reservation and surrounding communities.

“The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe expresses its gratitude to the BLM for their continued support and investment in the safety of the tribe’s reservation and community,” said Pelt.

The BLM Rural Fire Readiness program provides a mechanism for transferring firefighting equipment to local cooperators in priority response areas. For more information, contact your local BLM office or visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/rural-fire-readiness-program