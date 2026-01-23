Lincoln County Human Services Job Announcement

Lincoln County Human Services is accepting applications for the position of Administrative Assistant. Starting wage is 23-01 pay scale. 40 hours a week with benefits and retirement plan. Background check and drug test is required upon employment as well as ability to pass random drug test. Maintains records, prepares monthly reports, prepares request for funds. Self- motivation and willing to be flexible. Suggested knowledge of Microsoft office and knowledge of grants. For application please contact Amber Box in person or by stopping in at the Panaca Town Center or Caliente Senior Center. We will be accepting applications through February 3, 2026.

Lincoln County is and EEO.