Lincoln County Solid Waste: Help Wanted

Lincoln County Solid Waste is accepting applications for a full-time and/or part-time Solid Waste Landfill Tech/Operator 1 position. Current Class A Commercial Driver’s License preferred; Class B required. Truck Driving and Equipment Operation experience required. Applications and/or job descriptions may be obtained at the Lincoln County Solid Waste Office within the Panaca Town Center, 1005 Main Street, Panaca, Nevada. Applications are accepted until the position is filled. For questions, please call (775) 962-8091. Lincoln County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

