NSRA announces 2026 Triple Crown Racing Series

The Nevada State Racing Association (NSRA) has announced a new Triple Crown format for its 2026 season. The organization released its updated schedule this week, marking a shift from the former four-race format. The NSRA has reduced the series to three races and committed all events to Lincoln County.

Organizer Jason Beam says the change allows the NSRA to increase the quality and production value of each round. “We’re going to focus on making those three events really unique and the best they can be,” Beam said. He also noted he is looking forward to bringing races back to the community for the 2026 season and is excited to see continued growth in local support.

The 2026 Triple Crown will include the Clover Creek Grand Prix in Caliente on July 3-4, the Wild West Hare Scrambles in Pioche on Aug. 21-22 and the Hot Springs Sprint Enduro in Panaca on Sept. 26-27. A championship banquet is scheduled for Nov. 7, with the location to be announced at a later date.

The NSRA confirmed a $15,000 purse for the season and emphasized that all racing will take place within Lincoln County. Local races continue to expand the county’s presence in off-road racing and motorsports tourism. Additional details regarding registration, classes and spectator information are expected to be released later this spring.