Bingo Night at Overland Hotel and Saloon

With winter settling in across Lincoln County, local businesses are offering opportunities for residents to get out and connect. The Overland Hotel in Pioche will host a bingo night on Friday, Jan. 30, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is open to guests 21 and older and is free to play. Participants will have a chance to win cash prizes, drink prizes, and gift certificates. Appetizers and drink specials will also be available throughout the evening.

The bingo night offers a casual, social option for those looking to break up the winter routine and enjoy a night out in town. Community members are encouraged to bring friends and take part in the evening’s activities.