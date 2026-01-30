Logan Mize returns to Pioche for spring concert 

Country music artist Logan Mize is returning to Lincoln County this spring for a live performance at Thompson’s Opera House in Pioche. This marks his second appearance in the community in just over two years.

The concert, presented by 80 Entertainment, is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026. Mize previously performed in Pioche in April 2024 during a benefit concert honoring first responders. That show left a lasting impression on both the artist and the community.

According to 80 Ent. organizer Angela Hansen, the positive response from the town played a role in bringing Mize back. The warmth of the audience, the historic setting of Thompson’s Opera House and the overall community support made Pioche a memorable stop on his tour.

Photo by Jessica Hernandez-McCabe

Logan Mize returns to Thompson’s Opera House April 18.

Logan Mize is a singer-songwriter from Clearwater, Kansas, known for music that reflects small-town roots and everyday life. His song “Better Off Gone” earned gold certification, and his catalog has reached millions of listeners nationwide. While he has performed on major stages, including the Grand Ole Opry, Mize continues to prioritize touring rural communities that mirror the stories told in his music.

His upcoming Pioche performance is part of his Glenn’s Last Ride Acoustic Tour, which features stripped-down arrangements and a more personal concert experience. The intimate format aligns well with Thompson’s Opera House, allowing audiences to connect closely with both the music and the storytelling behind it.

The April concert will be the first major live music event hosted by 80 Ent. in Pioche in 2026. Hansen says the show is expected to draw both local residents and visitors from surrounding communities, continuing a growing trend of regional entertainment at the historic venue.

Tickets are available through 80 Ent., and attendees are encouraged to secure seats early. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with a 7 p.m. show time.