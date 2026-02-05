Bertha Mae Smith

Bertha Mae Hardy Smith 87, passed away peacefully at home on January 28, 2026. She was born June 19, 1938 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Dudley Leavitt Hardy and Vera Eva Wittwer. Bertha is the youngest of five children. When she was just two months old, her father unexpectedly died of a heart attack leaving her mother to raise their four children. Her mother eventually moved their family to Logandale and went to work as a school teacher. Bertha grew up in a happy home with her mother and siblings. Every holiday was special and they made sure Bertha had everything she could ever need. She graduated from Moapa Valley High School where she enjoyed participating in student council, performing in plays, cheerleading, and was a member of the marching team, the debonettes.

Bertha attended the College of Southern Utah (CSU) in Cedar City, Utah. There she met Dee Albert Smith. They were married July 10, 1957 in the St. George Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Eventually, they made Cedar City their home where they raised their four children. Bertha loved hosting parties, square dancing with Dee, visiting family in Logandale, and gardening. She was known for her beautiful home and flower gardens. She also loved animals, especially dogs. She always had a dog that was part of the family. As her children grew, she took a job at North Elementary School in Cedar City as a school secretary and later transferred to Fiddlers Elementary School. She enjoyed being in the schools with the kids and worked for many years.

When Bertha and Dee retired, they moved to Alamo, Nevada and built a beautiful home. They loved traveling with friends and family and attending all the events involving their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. From sports, musical programs, baptisms, graduations, weddings, and baby blessings, they made every effort to attend and show their love. Bertha liked to stay busy, and she continued to be known for her beautiful home and garden. She enjoyed sharing her knowledge with others, which led her to having a small greenhouse business for several years selling flowers and other plants. She loved visiting with others and getting to know the community better.

Bertha loved her Savior, Jesus Christ. She served faithfully in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout her life including serving many years with her husband, Dee, as temple ordinance workers in the Las Vegas, Nevada Temple.

Although the last few years were a challenge for her with various health issues, including a serious fall, breaking her femur, Bertha found ways to be involved in the lives of others by remembering birthdays and relishing visits with friends and family. She enjoyed movies, her daily drives with a friend to get a Coke, and getting her hair and nails done.

Bertha is preceded in death by her parents: Dudley Leavitt Hardy and Vera Eva Wittwer; her siblings: Elaine (Jay) Whipple, Maurice “Mike” Hardy, Grant Hardy, and Glen (Shirley) Hardy; her two great grandchildren: Ella Rowley and Norman Smith.

Bertha is survived by her loving husband of nearly 70 years, Dee Smith; their four children: Scott (Bonnie) Smith, DeeAnn (Robert) Hansen, Russell (Lori) Smith, and Roger (Jennifer) Smith; 17 grandchildren; 42 and counting great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law Ann Hardy.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 6, 2026 at 11:00 am in the Alamo LDS Chapel. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral at 10:00 am. Graveside services will be Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 1:00 pm, Utah time, at the Cedar City, UT Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah/Southern Nevada Mortuary. To share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.

Bertha loved flowers so anyone wanting to send them for the services can contact Zion Sun Floral in Cedar City, UT. 435-586-6119 | zionsunfloral.com