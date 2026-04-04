Nevada State Parks host volunteer clean-up

Nevada State Parks are hosting a volunteer clean-up effort scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Elgin Schoolhouse property. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and will focus on removing trash and debris from the site.

Organizers shared that the property, located adjacent to the historic Elgin Schoolhouse, is part of broader plans for development and improvement under Nevada State Parks. The upcoming clean-up is one of the first steps in preparing the space for future use.

Community members interested in helping are encouraged to attend. A roll-off dumpster will be available on site, and volunteers will assist in gathering and disposing of debris. Water, tools and a light lunch will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves if able.

The effort is part of a larger initiative tied to Nevada’s “Celebrate America 250” campaign, which includes a series of volunteer projects and stewardship opportunities across the state. Additional volunteer efforts include an Arbor Day tree planting at Cathedral Gorge State Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 20. Times are yet to be announced for a Kershaw-Ryan Oasis Stewardship project scheduled for Saturday, May 16, and a tree-planting effort at Echo Canyon State Park on Saturday, May 23.

Organizers noted that community participation plays an important role in maintaining and improving public spaces, and they welcome anyone willing to lend a hand. These events will focus on improving and maintaining public lands in Lincoln County and across Nevada. For full details and information on additional efforts at nearby parks, visit parks.nv.gov/events.