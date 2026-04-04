Pioche announces Labor Day shirt design contest for America’s 250th

The Pioche Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to take part in a creative opportunity tied to a historic milestone, as the town prepares to celebrate both its annual Labor Day festivities and America’s 250th birthday in 2026. Organizers have announced a T-shirt design contest centered around this year’s theme, “Grit, Glory and Forged in Freedom.” The theme reflects both the nation’s 250-year history and Pioche’s legacy rooted in mining, resilience and hard work.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to submit original designs that capture the patriotic spirit of the theme. The winning design will be selected as the official shirt for Pioche’s 2026 Labor Day celebration. The contest offers a $250 cash prize, along with two printed T-shirts featuring the winning design. In addition to the prize, the selected artwork will be showcased as part of one of Pioche’s most well-attended annual events.

Design submissions must fit within a 10 x 12 format and should align closely with the contest theme. Entries can be submitted by email to chamber@piochenevada.com and must include the participant’s name and contact information. The deadline to submit designs is April 30.

Organizers note that designs should reflect both patriotism and the unique identity of Pioche, blending national pride with the character of the local community. The contest serves as an early kickoff to Labor Day planning while also giving locals a chance to play a direct role in shaping the celebration.