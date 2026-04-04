Pioche Chamber announces community hike & trail clean-up efforts

The Pioche Chamber of Commerce invites community members and visitors to take part in an upcoming group hike and trail clean-up effort.

The first event, a community hike, is scheduled for Saturday, April 4. Participants will meet at The Gym on Main in Pioche at 6:30 a.m. before heading out to one of the area’s most well-known scenic locations. The early start time is intended to allow participants to finish in time to attend the Pioche Fire Department’s Easter egg hunt later that morning.

Organizers describe the hike as a moderate outing, with an uphill start but no technical sections. The route is relatively short and offers rewarding views of the surrounding landscape. Participants are encouraged to bring water, wear layers and prepare for cooler morning temperatures.

The chamber is also planning a trail clean-up day at the Prospector Trail System on Saturday, April 11. Organizers have shared that the clean-up day will focus on improving trail conditions and maintaining the area as a recreational resource for both the community and its visitors. The effort comes ahead of an upcoming mountain bike race scheduled for April 25.

Additional details about the trail clean-up event are expected to be announced in the coming days. For the latest information about upcoming Pioche events, visit https://www.facebook.com/piochenevada.