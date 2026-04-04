Pioche Senior Center to host monthly flea market

The Pioche Senior Center will begin hosting a monthly flea market starting Friday, April 3, with the event continuing on the first Saturday of each month throughout the summer.

The flea market will be held in the large parking lot at the senior center and is open to anyone interested in setting up a space to sell items. Community members are encouraged to bring tables, goods and treasures to share, creating an opportunity for local buying, selling and gathering.

There is no cost to participate as a vendor. Organizers note donations to the senior center are appreciated for those who have a successful sales day.

The event is intended to provide a fun and informal way for residents and visitors to connect while supporting the senior center. For more information, those interested can text 208-576-9745. Organizers encourage the community to come out, browse, sell and enjoy.