Adult Pinewood Derby returns to Caliente

Community members are invited to tap into creativity and competition with an adult-only Pinewood Derby race. The Shamrock Pub will again be hosting the “King of the Street,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. The race offers a twist on the traditional Pinewood Derby, with adults taking the lead in designing, building and racing their own cars.

Courtesy Photo, 2025 Adult Pinewood Derby 1st Place Winner Frank Adams.

Participants can enter a car for a $5 fee, with collected funds to be split between prizes for the fastest car and best design. Organizers encourage participants to bring their own cars or build one ahead of time. Unlike traditional rules, the event will follow three simplified guidelines. Each car must weigh no more than five ounces, must have four wheels and must be gravity fed. For those without a car, kits will be available locally at the Shamrock Pub.

Last year’s Pinewood Derby brought out a competitive field of racers, with Frank Adams earning first place overall. Greg Lujan was also recognized for his craftsmanship, taking first place in the Best Design category. Both were awarded during the September 28, 2025 event and set a high bar for this year’s participants.

Community members are invited to attend and enjoy the event. The race is expected to combine friendly competition with a chance for participants to showcase creativity and craftsmanship. For additional information, individuals can contact the Shamrock Pub directly by calling 775-726-3385.