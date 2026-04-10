Dutch Oven Cook-Off returns to Cathedral Gorge State Park

Cast-iron cooking will take center stage as the annual Dutch Oven Cook-Off returns Saturday, April 25 at Cathedral Gorge State Park.

The event, held at the park’s Group Use Area, invites both experienced cooks and first-time participants to showcase their skills in outdoor Dutch oven cooking. The cook-off is designed to highlight both creativity and tradition while offering a scenic setting for both participants and visitors.

Participants may compete as individuals or teams in one of four categories: bread, main course, vegetable or side dish, and dessert. According to event guidelines, all entries must be prepared on-site using a Dutch oven on the day of the contest. Participants are also permitted to enter multiple categories.

Cooking is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., with public tastings and judging expected to begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. A panel of judges will select winners in each category, while attendees will have the opportunity to vote for a People’s Choice Award.

Community members are invited to attend, sample dishes and enjoy an afternoon centered around food, friendly competition and the outdoors. The cost for public tasting is $5 per person for those over the age of 12. Standard park entrance fees also apply, which are $5 for Nevada residents and $10 for non-residents.

Those interested in participating can register in advance through the Lincoln County events page at lincolncountynevada.com. There is no cost to enter for those who pre-register, and day-of entries will be accepted for $5 per dish, with cash payments only.

Camping is also available at the park for those planning to extend their stay. To reserve a camping spot at Cathedral Gorge, visitors can book online through the Nevada State Parks reservation system.

For additional information regarding registration or event details, interested individuals can contact Dawn Andone at 775-728-8101 or by email at cgsp@parks.nv.gov.