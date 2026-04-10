Fingerprint services now available at Alamo Substation

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a Livescan fingerprint machine is now operational at the Alamo Substation. The new upgrade is a result of a donation fund used to help expand access to fingerprinting services for residents in the southern part of the county.

Due to staffing limitations, fingerprint services in Alamo will be available every other Tuesday and will be offered by appointment only. Residents needing more immediate or flexible scheduling options can continue to access fingerprint services in Pioche. Appointments in Alamo are currently scheduled for April 7 and April 21, and Pioche appointments are available Monday through Thursday.

Officials note that the addition of the Livescan machine in Alamo is intended to improve convenience and accessibility for residents who previously needed to travel farther for fingerprinting services. To schedule an appointment at either location, community members are asked to call 775-962-5151.