LCHS Theatre to present ‘The Odyssey: A Comedy, Mostly’

Lincoln County High School Theatre will bring a humorous twist to a classic tale later this month with its upcoming production of “The Odyssey: A Comedy, Mostly.” Performances will run April 28 through May 2 at 7 p.m., with a matinee scheduled for 1 p.m. on May 2.

The production is a modern, comedic adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey,” followig the journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters a variety of well-known characters from Greek mythology, including the goddess Athena, the sea god Poseidon, the Cyclops, the sorceress Circe and the Sirens.

Photo by Anna Gloeckner

Cast and crew of the LCHS Drama Department prepare for The Odyssey’s April 28th premiere.

Unlike the traditional epic, this version uses modern language, physical comedy and moments that break the fourth wall, creating an engaging and often lighthearted experience for audiences while still maintaining elements of the original story.

The student cast features a wide range of roles, including Jackson Free as Odysseus, Maggie Gloeckner as Athena, Michael Heath as Poseidon, Camille Lamb as Circe, Shaun McCabe as Eurylochus, Bradley Pike as Agamemnon and Ethan Graf as Telemachus. Additional roles include Penelope, played by Jenna Faehling, and Lydia Finlinson as Polyphemus, along with a large ensemble portraying characters such as the Cyclops, Sirens and members of Odysseus’ crew.

The play’s structure allows for a flexible cast, giving many students the opportunity to take on multiple roles throughout the production, often switching characters in fast-paced and comedic ways. With its mix of humor, storytelling and recognizable characters, the production offers something for all ages. Audiences can expect an entertaining retelling of a story that has been passed down for thousands of years, now presented in a way that is accessible and fun for a modern audience.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, with children ages three and under admitted free. The Saturday matinee performance is offered at a reduced rate of $7 for all attendees. Community members are encouraged to attend and support the LCHS Theatre program as students bring this well-known story to life on stage.