Spring camping event planned at Beaver Dam State Park for veterans and families

A spring camping event is planned for April 17 through 19 at Beaver Dam State Park. The event offers an outdoor weekend experience for veterans, active military, reservists, guardians and their families. The event will be hosted by Team RWB (red, white and blue), an organization focused on building community and connection through physical activity and shared experiences.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to bring participants together in a relaxed outdoor environment while encouraging connection and recreation. The weekend’s itinerary includes opportunities for camping, hiking, fishing and stargazing in the park’s scenic backcountry setting.

Team RWB will provide a group campsite, fishing gear and pancake breakfast, with the possibility of a fish fry depending on the catch. There is no cost to participate, and new Team RWB members will receive a free T-shirt. The event is open to veterans, active duty military and youth ages 10 and older.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP in advance at www.TeamRWB.org. Additional questions can be directed by email to Kevin Panet at Kevin.Panet@TeamRWB.org. Organizers encourage those eligible to take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while building connections with others in the community.